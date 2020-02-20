Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google plans to move UK users' accounts outside EU jurisdiction

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 08:05 IST
Google plans to move UK users' accounts outside EU jurisdiction
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI

Google is planning to move its British users' accounts out of the control of European Union privacy regulators, placing them under U.S. jurisdiction instead, the company confirmed late on Wednesday. Reuters had reported the plans earlier on Wednesday, citing people familiar with them.

The shift, prompted by Britain's exit from the EU, will leave the sensitive personal information of tens of millions with less protection and within easier reach of British law enforcement. Alphabet Inc's Google intends to require its British users to acknowledge new terms of service including the new jurisdiction, according to people familiar with the plans.

"Nothing about our services or our approach to privacy will change, including how we collect or process data, and how we respond to law enforcement demands for users' information," Google said in an emailed statement. "The protections of the UK GDPR will still apply to these users." A spokesman declined to answer questions.

Ireland, where Google and other U.S. tech companies have their European headquarters, is staying in the EU, which has one of the world's most aggressive data protection rules, the General Data Protection Regulation. Google has decided to move its British users out of Irish jurisdiction because it is unclear whether Britain will follow GDPR or adopt other rules that could affect the handling of user data, the people said.

If British Google users have their data kept in Ireland, it would be more difficult for British authorities to recover it in criminal investigations. The recent Cloud Act in the United States, however, is expected to make it easier for British authorities to obtain data from U.S. companies. Britain and the United States are also on track to negotiate a broader trade agreement.

Beyond that, the United States has among the weakest privacy protections of any major economy, with no broad law despite years of advocacy by consumer protection groups. Google has amassed one of the largest stores of information about people on the planet, using the data to tailor services and sell advertising.

Google could also have had British accounts answer to a British subsidiary, but has opted not to, the people said. Lea Kissner, Google's former lead for global privacy technology, said she would have been surprised if the company had kept British accounts controlled in an EU country with the United Kingdom no longer a member.

"There's a bunch of noise about the U.K. government possibly trading away enough data protection to lose adequacy under GDPR, at which point having them in Google Ireland's scope sounds super-messy," Kissner said. "Never discount the desire of tech companies not be caught in between two different governments."

In coming months, other U.S. tech companies will have to make similar choices, according to people involved in internal discussions elsewhere. Facebook, which has a similar set-up to Google, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Australians arrive home for quarantine after weeks on coronavirus cruise ship

More than 150 Australians arrived home on Thursday to begin two weeks of quarantine after finally disembarking a cruise ship docked in Japan where more than 600 people have contracted the new coronavirus. The Diamond Princess, owned by Carn...

New Irish parliament sits as government formation flounders

Irelands parliament resumes on Thursday for the first time since this months general election, with no new government in place and the three biggest parties locked in coalition talks. Lawmakers in the Dail, the countrys lower chamber, are d...

Iranian headscarf campaigner calls for vote boycott

Anti-headscarf campaigner Shaparak Shajarizadeh once believed in the potential for change in Iran but is now so despondent she is calling for a boycott of Fridays parliamentary elections in the Islamic Republic. Shajarizadeh became a dissid...

Carcass of tigress found in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Carcass of a tigress with multiple injuries was found in Kashanpur sanctuary forests under the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, forest officials said on Thursday. The tigress was found dead by forest officials on Wednesday during routine patrolling an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020