Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan's Foxconn warns of negative revenue impact from virus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 13:04 IST
Taiwan's Foxconn warns of negative revenue impact from virus outbreak
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Taiwan's Foxconn on Thursday said a coronavirus outbreak will lead to lower full-year revenue and the company will "cautiously" resume output at its main factories in China that were shut because of the outbreak.

Foxconn said in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange that its factories in countries including Vietnam, India, and Mexico continued to be operating at full capacity and expansion plans were underway. Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd is a supplier to Apple Inc and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

NERSA approves 75 applications to generate energy for self-use

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says energy regulator NERSA has already approved 75 applications from private companies wanting to generate energy for self-use.He said applications came from individual households and companies, ...

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo: 3rd day on e-cooking, growing solar biz, PAYGo companies & more

The third and final day of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum Expo 2020 opens in Nairobi on Thursday, February 20 with many experts from various parts of the world. Here we have some of the major session-titles with the names of a few speakers be...

German state minister: Shooter had xenophobic motive, his mother is dead

The interior minister of the German state of Hesse said on Thursday that there was a xenophobic motive to the shooting in Hanau and said the suspected perpetrator and his mother had been found dead with shot wounds at his home.Peter Beuth s...

S Korea reports 1st virus death as 2.5M urged to stay home

Seoul, Feb 20 AP Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from a new coronavirus. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not immediately provide details.The report came as South Korea is struggling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020