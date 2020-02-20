Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:18 IST
UPDATE 1-EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc-owned Google's $2.1 billion bid for fitness trackers company Fitbit could pose privacy risks, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) warned on Thursday, adding its voice to other critics of the deal.

Google announced the deal in November last year, as it seeks to compete with Apple and Samsung in the crowded market for fitness trackers and smart watches. Fitbit, whose fitness trackers and other devices monitor users' daily steps, calories burned and distance travelled, would give the U.S. tech giant access to a trove of health data gathered from Fitbit devices.

Such access is worrying, the EU privacy watchdog said. "The possible further combination and accumulation of sensitive personal data regarding people in Europe by a major tech company could entail a high level of risk to privacy and data protection," it said.

It urged the companies to assess their data privacy requirements and privacy implications in a transparent way and mitigate possible privacy and data protection risks before seeking EU antitrust approval for the deal. European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who will vet the deal, in November voiced her concerns about big companies targeting data-heavy rivals.

The European Commission on Thursday in an emailed comment said it had yet to be formally notified. "It is always up to the companies to notify transactions with an EU dimension to the European Commission," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Round-the-clock power supply by bundling renewable with thermal power: Draft policy

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has proposed a draft policy for the supply of round-the-clock RTC power to distributors through a mix of renewable energy and electricity generated in coal-based plants. Addressing the issues of inte...

UPDATE 2-Lesotho PM faces charge of murdering first wife, says to step down

Lesothos Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the murder of his late wife, the deputy police commissioner said on Thursday, the latest twist in a love triangle murder case that has stunned the southern African highland kingdom...

Top worry for young Africans? Jobs and corruption - but green anxieties grow

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Despite surging climate change threats, from worsening storms to growing water shortages, young Africans see unemployment, corruption and political instability as the most ...

Lebanon banking assn urges quick solution to Eurobonds maturity issue -statement

Lebanons banking association urged President Michel Aoun on Thursday to find a quick resolution of uncertainties over the countrys fast-approaching Eurobond maturities, saying falling bond prices were creating losses and piling pressure on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020