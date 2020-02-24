Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

Tech giant Microsoft announced today the launch of the 100X100X100 initiative, a first-of-its-kind program to support B2B SaaS startups in India. The announcement comes as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella begins his three-day trip to the country from February 24-26, 2020.

The program launched under Microsoft for Startups initiative that allows early-stage B2B startups to leverage Microsoft's Azure marketplace, enterprise sales team, and rapidly growing partner ecosystem will bring together 100 committed companies and 100 early and growth startups that have enterprise-ready solutions to offer. Each participant will commit to spending USD 100K over a period of 18 months on solutions provided by the SaaS startups.

India has one of the largest B2B SaaS startup ecosystems in the world, and it's growing exponentially. Excited to announce 100X100X100, a first-of-its-kind program that brings together enterprises and B2B startups. Amazing opportunity for businesses to fast-track their digital journeys with enterprise-grade solutions from startups. Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India

In a press release on Monday, the tech giant said that the new program will help businesses fast track their digital transformation through faster adoption of SaaS solutions. It will make available a variety of curated, ready to launch, enterprise-grade solutions from startups with a proven track record, whilst simultaneously working to create a profitable domestic market for the fast-growing Indian B2B SaaS startup segment by increasing their revenue and customer base.

The initiative will be supported by ecosystem partners and industry associations including the Delhi and Mumbai Chapters of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Microsoft said.

On the first day of his India tour, Nadella will deliver keynote at Microsoft Future Decoded Mumbai CEO Conclave where the tech mogul will share his vision for the future of technology and how Indian organizations can lead in an era of digital transformation.

Watch the Future Decoded event here:

