Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sony launches Xperia 10 II with OLED display, triple cameras

In addition to announcing its first 5G smartphone, Xperia 1 II, Sony also added a new smartphone to its mid-range segment, the Xperia 10 II.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:26 IST
Sony launches Xperia 10 II with OLED display, triple cameras
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In addition to announcing its first 5G smartphone, Xperia 1 II, Sony also added a new smartphone to its mid-range segment, the Xperia 10 II.

Sony Xperia 10 II boasts a 21:9 wide 6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, IP65/IP68 water and dust resistance, 3,600mAh battery, and Android 10 out-of-the-box, the official release notes.

The highlight of the smartphone is the triple cameras that support 4K video recording and includes a 12-megapixel lens, and two 8-megapixel lenses with focal length combination of ultra-wide-angle (16mm), wide-angle (26mm) and telephoto (52mm). Sony Xperia 10 II will be available from Spring 2020 in Black and White colour choices. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines - Extends suspension of ...

Kobe Bryant memorial expected to draw thousands to LA's Staple Center

Thousands of Kobe Bryant fans will gather in Los Angeles on Monday to pay homage to the late NBA star and his daughter Gianna, nearly a month after their deaths in a helicopter crash sent shockwaves through the world of sports and beyond.Bi...

Trembling Mars gives up more seismic secrets

Paris, Feb 24 AFP Mars is a constantly tremoring living body, researchers said Monday as they unveiled measurements of seismic activity on the red planet showing similar tremble rates to Earth or the Moon. For 15 months NASAs InSight robot ...

USD 5 trillion economy too idealistic: Niti Aayog committee official

The governments target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds too idealistic, a Niti Aayog committee official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of Indias economic performance, she said.For now, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020