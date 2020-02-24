Sony launches Xperia 10 II with OLED display, triple cameras

In addition to announcing its first 5G smartphone, Xperia 1 II, Sony also added a new smartphone to its mid-range segment, the Xperia 10 II.

Sony Xperia 10 II boasts a 21:9 wide 6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, IP65/IP68 water and dust resistance, 3,600mAh battery, and Android 10 out-of-the-box, the official release notes.

The highlight of the smartphone is the triple cameras that support 4K video recording and includes a 12-megapixel lens, and two 8-megapixel lenses with focal length combination of ultra-wide-angle (16mm), wide-angle (26mm) and telephoto (52mm). Sony Xperia 10 II will be available from Spring 2020 in Black and White colour choices. (ANI)

