Samsung mass-producing 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM at Pyeongtaek site

Samsung said Tuesday it has begun mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabyte (GB) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package for next-generation premium mobile devices, at its Pyeongtaek site in South Korea.

Based on Samsung's 2nd-generation 10nm-class process technology, the 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package enables enhanced 5G and AI features including graphic-rich gaming and smart photography. With a data transfer rate of 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s), the new package is approximately 1.3 times faster and delivers twice the capacity offered by the previous package, 8GB LPDDR4X.

According to Samsung, the 16GB package consists of eight 12GB chips and four 8Gb chips, providing smartphones with twice the DRAM capacity found in many higher-end laptops and gaming PCs today.

Commenting on the announcement, Cheol Choi, senior vice president of memory sales & marketing, Samsung Electronics said that the company has been committed to bringing memory technologies to the cutting edge in allowing consumers to enjoy amazing experiences through their mobile devices.

"We are excited to stay true to that commitment with our new, top-of-the-line mobile solution for global device manufacturers," Choi further added.

Apart from delivering blazing-fast performance, Samsung's 16GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM package also supports dynamic and responsive gameplay as well as ultra-high-resolution graphics on premium smartphones for highly immersive mobile gaming experiences.

Furthermore, the South Korean technology giant also revealed the plan to mass-produce 16Gb LPDDR5 products based on third-generation 10nm-class (1z) process technology in the second half of this year, in line with the development of a 6,400Mb/s chipset.

