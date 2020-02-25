Left Menu
iQOO Launches iQOO 3 with latest Snapdragon 865 processor

  • Mumbai
  25-02-2020
Bringing exceptional performance and revolutionary power, iQOO (i-koo) unveiled its first flagship smartphone of the year, iQOO 3 in India on Tuesday. The iQOO 3 is powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor boasting 5G capabilities. The brand, marking its entry into the country with the iQOO 3, forays into the premium smartphone segment addressing the needs of today's data and performance-hungry generation.

The iQOO 3 is equipped with a power-packed 4440mAh battery with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge. The device takes the gaming experience to a whole new level providing users with Monster Touch Buttons, 4D Game Vibration, and a smooth 180Hz Touch response rate.

The smartphone sports a 48 MP AI-Quad camera setup with 20X digital zoom with Super Anti-shake feature using EIS. The device comes with segment-first 8GB/12GB (LPDDR5) RAM and 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1 Flash Storage) ROM and will be available in three attractive color options- Quantum Silver, Tornado Black, and Volcano Orange. iQOO 3 will go on sale starting from March 4, 2020, at 12 noon on Flipkart and iQOO's own website. The three variants are priced at INR 36,990 (8+128GB 4G), INR 39,990 (8+256GB 4G) and INR 44,990 (12+256GB 5G).

