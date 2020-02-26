Left Menu
Development News Edition

Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 06:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 06:07 IST
Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

SpaceX, the private rocket company of high tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, won final approval on Tuesday to build a research and manufacturing plant for its deep-space Starship project on a tract of vacant land at the Port of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles City Council granted a permit for the facility by a unanimous 12-0 vote, paving the way for Musk, also the founder of Tesla Inc electric car company, to proceed with accelerated development of a new spacecraft and rocket system designed to carry humans to the moon and Mars. The L.A. Board of Harbor Commissioners gave its go-ahead to the 10-year permit last week.

"It's crazy that here we are in 2020 preparing ourselves to send people to Mars, and it's going to happen in our backyard," Councilman Joe Buscaino, whose district includes the port, said before Tuesday's vote. "We are becoming a spaceport." Operations at the facility will actually be confined to research, design, and fabrication of aerospace components. Space vehicles built there are not permitted for launch but will be transported out of the port complex by barge or ship.

The council action clears the way for SpaceX to begin leasing 12.5 acres (5 hectares) of property on Terminal Island for its Starship plant at a starting rent of $1.7 million a year, with an option to expand its site to 19 acres. The company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies, has an option to terminate the permit within 180 days.

SpaceX secured a similar permit two years ago, but canceled it and moved its initial phase of the Starship project to Texas, where the company has developed and tested an early prototype dubbed Starhopper. The Los Angeles Port site will bring further Starship development closer to SpaceX's headquarters in the L.A. suburb of Hawthorne, where it has manufactured its workhorse Falcon 9 rockets and Dragon crew capsules.

The future facility, which may incorporate renovations to abandoned warehouse and workshop structures on the site, is expected to provide 130 new jobs, according to Musk. As designed, the Starship itself is actually the top half of a colossal interplanetary rocket system that will stand 387 feet (118 meters) tall and be capable of ferrying dozens of humans to the moon and Mars in a single launch.

Musk has said that he hopes the Starship will be ready for its first orbital test flight later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Dentsu's shares slide to 7 year lows on Olympics cancellation fears

Dentsu Group Incs shares slid for a sixth day to seven year lows in morning trading on Wednesday, with the spread of the coronavirus raising worries that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be cancelled and bring pain for Japans largest ad agen...

'Russia is helping you' - Democrats target Sanders in presidential debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders quickly came under attack from his rivals on Tuesday as seven candidates competing to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November debated in Charleston, South Carolina.Here are quotes ...

New legislation proposed to reduce stress caused by late payments

New legislation is being proposed which aims to reduce the stress and financial hardship caused by late payments to small businesses.The Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash is considering stricter rules around payment practices between ...

African Union Executive Council endorses AfDB President for the second term

The Executive Council of the African Union has supported Dr. Akinwumi Adesinas candidacy for a second term as President of the African Development Bank. The decision was taken during the thirty-sixth Ordinary Session of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020