Left Menu
Development News Edition

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

YouTube will select up to 12 channels from India as winners to join the NextUp for Beauty Creators Class of 2020.

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries
For this special edition of NextUp, the streaming giant has partnered with L'Oréal Paris, one of the world’s largest and most recognized beauty brands. Image Credit: ANI

YouTube announced today the launch of the inaugural NextUp for Beauty Creators to identify and support the next generation of rising Beauty Creators in India. For this special edition of NextUp, the streaming giant has partnered with L'Oréal Paris, one of the world's largest and most recognized beauty brands.

"With more access to information and products, beauty norms are fast-changing in India too, and YouTube creators are at the forefront of this change. Having successfully contributed to the journeys of over 80 Indian creators & artists across languages, genres, and genders over the last 5 years, we return for a fifth year with YouTube NextUp in India," Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Partnerships, India, & Marc Lefkowitz, Head of YouTube Creator and Artist Development, APAC, said in blog post on Wednesday.

YouTube will select up to 12 channels from India as winners to join the NextUp for Beauty Creators Class of 2020. Winners will get a chance to attend educational workshops and skill-sharing sessions with beauty industry specialists, a week of intensive production classes and filming opportunities at a YouTube Pop-Up Space in India, in May 2020, and a voucher worth Rs 1,40,000 towards production gear.

How to apply?

YouTube is accepting applications from all over India through March 12, 2020. Aspiring creators who seek to reshape the narrative of beauty content in India on YouTube and beyond may apply here.

  • Visit the YouTube NextUp website.
  • Click on 'Apply now' link under the NextUp for Beauty Creators
  • Read Eligibility Requirements and Contest Rules.
  • Proceed if you meet the criteria.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Koivu's two goals help Wild edge Blue Jackets

Mikko Koivu scored twice as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn., holding off a third-period rally. Eric Staal, Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist for the Wil...

Delhi violence: SC refuses to entertain pleas, terms violence 'unfortunate'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed unfortunate the incidents of violence in Delhi but refused to entertain pleas on them. A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connect...

Northeast Delhi violence: HC directs police to respond by 12:30 pm on plea

The Delhi High Court directed police to respond by 1230 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act. A bench...

Australia's Smith to skipper Welsh Fire in Hundred

London, Feb 26 AFP Steve Smith will skipper Welsh Fire in English crickets new Hundred competition two years after being stripped of the Australia captaincy for his role in a ball-tampering scandal. Smith will lead a side that includes Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020