YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

YouTube announced today the launch of the inaugural NextUp for Beauty Creators to identify and support the next generation of rising Beauty Creators in India. For this special edition of NextUp, the streaming giant has partnered with L'Oréal Paris, one of the world's largest and most recognized beauty brands.

"With more access to information and products, beauty norms are fast-changing in India too, and YouTube creators are at the forefront of this change. Having successfully contributed to the journeys of over 80 Indian creators & artists across languages, genres, and genders over the last 5 years, we return for a fifth year with YouTube NextUp in India," Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Partnerships, India, & Marc Lefkowitz, Head of YouTube Creator and Artist Development, APAC, said in blog post on Wednesday.

YouTube will select up to 12 channels from India as winners to join the NextUp for Beauty Creators Class of 2020. Winners will get a chance to attend educational workshops and skill-sharing sessions with beauty industry specialists, a week of intensive production classes and filming opportunities at a YouTube Pop-Up Space in India, in May 2020, and a voucher worth Rs 1,40,000 towards production gear.

How to apply?

YouTube is accepting applications from all over India through March 12, 2020. Aspiring creators who seek to reshape the narrative of beauty content in India on YouTube and beyond may apply here.

Visit the YouTube NextUp website.

Click on 'Apply now' link under the NextUp for Beauty Creators

Read Eligibility Requirements and Contest Rules.

Proceed if you meet the criteria.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.