Nokia provides private wireless 5G network to Lufthansa Technik

With the new network technology, customers will no longer have to physically attend servicing, instead, a high definition video link will take them directly to the overhaul shop floor.

Nokia provides private wireless 5G network to Lufthansa Technik
Nokia, the pioneer of the private wireless space said it is deploying the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution, an industrial-grade global digital automation service platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network to deliver the hyperfast network. Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia said today it has deployed an industrial-grade 5G private wireless network for Lufthansa Technik, the world's leading provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

The hyperfast 5G private wireless network will help Lufthansa accelerate its 'Virtual Table Inspection' project that enables remote engine parts inspection for its customers. The company will trial inspections of individual engine parts collaboratively over a fast and high-definition video link, at its Hamburg base.

Not only does the Nokia solution help to transform how we work with our customers, but it's also a great fit for our industry's needs.

Maik Voigt, Project Lead, Lufthansa Technik

Nokia, the pioneer of the private wireless space said in a press release that it is deploying the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution, an industrial-grade global digital automation service platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network to deliver the hyperfast network. The solution can easily scale from a small local deployment to multiple sites of large systems, providing the flexibility needed to precisely meet the project's needs.

With the new network technology, customers will no longer have to physically attend servicing, instead, a high definition video link will take them directly to the overhaul shop floor. In addition, the 5G network will help save time and cost whilst improving operational efficiency, productivity, and service.

"Lufthansa Technik has a strong reputation for innovation. By being a 'first mover' and investing in private wireless today, it has the opportunity to gain a clear competitive advantage over those who choose to wait. Our industrial-grade wireless connectivity provides the platform to capture the benefits of digitalization and opens the door to many new innovations that are set to transform the industry," said Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise.

