COVID-19: Microsoft Windows OEM, Surface segment to miss revenue expectations

As COVID-19 health emergency continues to take a toll on public health, the tech sector is equally shaken by its impact. After Apple, Microsoft is the latest to vocalise impact to business over the spread of the disease.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In an official blog, Microsoft said that for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2020, it does not expect to meet More Personal Computing segment guidance as Windows OEM and Surface are more negatively impacted and the supply chain is returning to normal operations are at a slower pace than anticipated.

On January 29, Microsoft issued quarterly revenue guidance for the segment between USD 10.75 and USD 11.15 billion. The company's guidance for all other components for Q3, 2020 remains unchanged. (ANI)

