HAL hands over 50th set of L-40 stage of GSLV-MKII to ISRO

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said on Friday it has handed over the 50th L-40 stage of the geosynchronous launch vehicle (GSLV-MKII) to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) The L-40 stage is meant for GSLV MKII-F12 flight planned by the ISRO in August this year, according to the city- headquartered HAL.

The aerospace division of HAL has so far integrated and supplied L-40 stages for 12 flights of GSLV MKII, including the GSLV MKII-F10 flight planned in March first week "Apart from the integrated L-40 stages, HAL is manufacturing the riveted structures, propellant tanks, feedlines of PSLV, GSLV MKII and GSLV MKIII launch vehicles and structures of various satellites for ISRO," it said in a statement.

HAL said it has contributed and participated in almost all of ISRO's ambitious projects including Chandrayaan-I, Chandrayaan-II, Mangalyaan, and the upcoming Gaganyaan.

