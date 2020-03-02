Save the date: Motorola's foldable Razr coming to India on March 16

The Motorola Razr 2019, the new edition of Motorola's iconic Moto Razr flip phone has finally got a release date for India. The foldable device which made its debut in November 2019 will enter the Indian market on March 16.

The USD 1,500 device boasts a sleek and water-repellent design that comfortably fits in a palm or in a pocket when folded. It features a 6.2-inch Flex View foldable pOLED main display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 while the 2.7-inch gOLED external display, aka Quick View display, comes with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The Motorola Razr 2019 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device does not have a physical SIM card but adds support for eSIM cards. It packs a 2,510 mAh all-day battery with 15W TurboPower charging support.

Talking about the camera, the device houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, Auto Smile Capture, Shot Optimization, and more features, while on the rear side, it houses a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual-LED flash.

As of now, there is no official information regarding the pricing of Moto Razr 2019 in India.

