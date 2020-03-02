Left Menu
Save the date: Motorola's foldable Razr coming to India on March 16

As of now, there is no official information regarding the pricing of Moto Razr 2019 in India.

The Motorola Razr 2019 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Image Credit: Motorola

The Motorola Razr 2019, the new edition of Motorola's iconic Moto Razr flip phone has finally got a release date for India. The foldable device which made its debut in November 2019 will enter the Indian market on March 16.

The USD 1,500 device boasts a sleek and water-repellent design that comfortably fits in a palm or in a pocket when folded. It features a 6.2-inch Flex View foldable pOLED main display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 while the 2.7-inch gOLED external display, aka Quick View display, comes with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

The Motorola Razr 2019 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device does not have a physical SIM card but adds support for eSIM cards. It packs a 2,510 mAh all-day battery with 15W TurboPower charging support.

Talking about the camera, the device houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, Auto Smile Capture, Shot Optimization, and more features, while on the rear side, it houses a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual-LED flash.

