Mobile app determines woman's individual risk of preterm birth

This data will not only allow doctors to offer special timely treatments to women who need them but also help identify women with a low risk of premature delivery.

According to the WHO, key interventions such as antenatal care that includes a minimum of 8 contacts with health professionals throughout pregnancy, counseling on a healthy diet, and access to quality services could help reduce preterm births. Image Credit: ANI

The rate of preterm birth, the leading cause of death worldwide for children below 5 years of age, is increasing globally. However,timely interventions and cost-effective care could prevent three-quarters of these deaths globally, says the World Health Organization.

Researchers from the King's College London have developed a mobile phone application that will help determine a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, babies born at or below 32 weeks (2 months early).

Developed with the support of Guy's and St Thomas' Charity, the National Institute for Health Research and Tommy's, the QUiPP v2 app produces a simple individual percentage risk score by analyzing individual risk factors, such as previous preterm birth, late miscarriage or symptoms, along with clinical test results that help to predict preterm birth (i.e. fetal fibronectin tests and cervical length measurements).

"We are delighted to be able to share the findings of our work which shows that the QUiPP app is very reliable in predicting preterm birth in women at risk," said lead author Dr. Jenny Carter, Senior Research Midwife, Department of Women & Children's Health at King's College London.

"This should mean that women who need treatments are offered them appropriately, and also that doctors and women can be reassured when these treatments are not needed, which reduces the possibility of negative effects and unnecessary costs for the NHS," she added.

The study published in the journal Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology shows how the research team developed and tested the complicated algorithms incorporated in the app. The EQUIPTT trial for the app was recently completed, results of which are expected later this year.

