Google, Microsoft turn upcoming conferences to online-only event

Amid the growing concern about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Google has decided to reimagine its Google Cloud Next '20 event which is due to be held from April 6-8.

"We are transforming the event into Google Cloud Next '20: Digital Connect, a free, global, digital-first, multi-day event connecting our attendees to Next '20 content and each other through streamed keynotes, breakout sessions, interactive learning and digital "ask an expert" sessions with Google teams," Google said in a statement.

For those that have already registered for the Next '20 event, the registration fees will be automatically refunded, and registrations will be transferred to Google Cloud Next '20: Digital Connect at no charge.

In view of the developing global situation with regards to the COVID-19 virus, Microsoft has also turned its annual Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Summit, an exclusive event for Microsoft MVPs and Regional Directors, to an online-only/virtual event. The MVP Global Summit will be held from March 15-20 in Bellevue and at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

"In light of recent developments globally and the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Microsoft has made the decision that this year's MVP/ Regional Director Summit will be an online-only / virtual event. It will be scheduled for the same week (Mar 16-19)," Microsoft said in a statement.

