Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus to dent Foxconn's consumer electronics revenue in Q1

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 15:15 IST
Virus to dent Foxconn's consumer electronics revenue in Q1
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Apple supplier Foxconn warned revenue would drop 15% in businesses including consumer electronics and enterprise products in the first quarter, but that it would recover thereafter as production returns to normal in virus-hit China.

Foxconn is among manufacturers worldwide who are grappling with virus-related curbs that have upended supply chains and hurt demand. Apple, its top client, rescinded its March quarter sales guidance citing a slower ramp up of manufacturing in China amid travel restrictions and an extended Lunar New Year break. The Taiwanese firm, which assembles Apple's iPhones, said it does not expect to see any revenue growth in the first half and a "mild downward revision" from original guidance of "slight growth" for the year due to the coronavirus.

While it did not give any details, Foxconn noted the virus' impact would be short term and that so far the effect on its supply chain was "not that great". "Prevention of outbreak, resumption of work and production are our top priority," Chairman Liu Young-Way told an online investor conference on Tuesday.

Overall manufacturing activity has been hobbled in China by travel curbs and quarantine requirements aimed at containing the coronavirus which can be transmitted from person to person. The flu-like virus, which originated in China, has spread to over 60 countries. It has infected more than 86,000 people and killed over 3,000 people, the majority in China.

Foxconn, however, sought to allay investor concerns about the virus' impact, saying it expects to resume normal production in China, its top manufacturing base, by the end of the March. The company's "long-term cooperation" with suppliers will also help provide a cushion against the rise in prices of some components, Chairman Liu said.

APPLE OUTLOOK Any disruption at Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, would cloud Apple's timeline for new phones.

Foxconn tends to handle the introduction of new iPhones as its capabilities are the most advanced, supply chain experts say, but the timeline could be threatened by travel curbs. Apple engineers usually jet off to Asia in the first few months of the year to perfect the production of new models, former employees and supply chain experts said.

Liu said it has not seen "great impact" on clients' new product launches, pointing to its advanced assembly capacity. Foxconn's Apple operations are housed under its consumer electronics business that accounts for more than half its revenue. Its enterprise products business includes servers and telecommunication products.

Foxconn shares have dropped more than 10% this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel pays Rs 1,950 cr to DoT towards deferred spectrum dues; Jio pays Rs 1,053 cr: Sources

Bharti Airtel has made the payment of Rs 1,950 crore to the telecom department towards its deferred spectrum dues, while Reliance Jio paid Rs 1,053 crore, sources said on Tuesday. Deferred spectrum dues are essentially instalment payments t...

In a Texas chicken joint, Biden and onetime rival Buttigieg unite to stop Sanders

It was a scene that was hard to imagine just one week ago.Joe Biden, 77, and until Sunday his rival for the Democratic presidential nomination Pete Buttigieg, 38, appeared together before a tiny crowd in the Chicken Scratch restaurant in Da...

European airlines warn of worsening impact of coronavirus

European airlines warned on Tuesday the worst is still to come in economic damage to the industry from the rapid spread of coronavirus Covid-19. They also called for a relaxation of airport regulations under which airlines can lose lucrativ...

Russia is hoping to minimise risk of clash with Turkey in Syria - Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Tuesday Russia was hoping to minimise the risk of a direct clash with Turkey in Syria even though soldiers from both countries were in close proximity in Idlib region on different sides of a live conflict. Moscow was com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020