Mario Kart Tour multiplayer mode coming on March 8

Japanese video game company Nintendo is finally bringing multiplayer mode to its Mario Kart Tour mobile game this weekend.

The multiplayer mode will go live on March 8, 8 PM (PT), a tweet from the official game handle notes. Mario Kart Tour users will be able to compete against seven other players.

The co-players could be in-game friends, nearby, or around the world. Mario Kart Tour was launched in September last year. A free-to-play game, it also offers a USD 4.99 monthly subscription plan for in-game rewards and features. (ANI)

