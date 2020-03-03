Left Menu
Mario Kart Tour multiplayer mode coming on March 8

Japanese video game company Nintendo is finally bringing multiplayer mode to its Mario Kart Tour mobile game this weekend.

  • Kyoto
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:41 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The multiplayer mode will go live on March 8, 8 PM (PT), a tweet from the official game handle notes. Mario Kart Tour users will be able to compete against seven other players.

The co-players could be in-game friends, nearby, or around the world. Mario Kart Tour was launched in September last year. A free-to-play game, it also offers a USD 4.99 monthly subscription plan for in-game rewards and features. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

