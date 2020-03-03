Left Menu
Facebook rebuilds Messenger to make it more responsive on iOS

Facebook launched Messenger in 2011 and now it has decided to make the app simpler, faster, and smaller by reducing its core code and redesigning its features.

Facebook rebuilds Messenger to make it more responsive on iOS
Facebook launched Messenger in 2011 and now it has decided to make the app simpler, faster, and smaller by reducing its core code and redesigning its features.

In an official blog, the company explained how adding features such as video calling, GIFs, and location sharing made Messenger more complex. Now, as part of its Project LightSpeed, Messenger has been redesigned to be twice as fast and one-fourth in size of the current version.

The updated Messenger downloads and updates faster for all, including those with low connectivity. To make it simpler, Facebook also reduced the contact list from 40 versions to one that is consistent across the app. The redesigned Messenger will roll out to iOS in the coming weeks. (ANI)

