Samsung-Marvell partnership seeks to address 5G market challenges

Samsung Electronics today announced that it is extending its partnership with Marvell on innovative radio unit architectures to address the dramatic compute power required for massive MIMO deployments whilst enhancing its 5G technical capabilities.

Seeking to address the difficult 5G market challenge such as a cost-effective network roll-out and the complexities of higher spectrum frequencies, massive MIMO antenna arrays, and super low latencies, Marvell and Samsung are developing highly integrated solutions with a unique combination of programmability and performance.

By integrating Samsung's unique intellectual property and building on the Marvell's OCTEON Fusion platform, these solutions are also immediately enabled by the broad software ecosystem it provides, Samsung said in a statement.

Commenting on the extended partnership, Jaeho Jeon, executive vice president and head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics said "Our relentless spirit to find innovative ways to address the next set of 5G market challenges will drive us to enhance our 5G technical capabilities. Marvell is a valued collaborator in helping us achieve these goals."

Both the companies have worked closely to deliver multiple generations of market-leading baseband and transport processing solutions for base stations based on Marvell's OCTEON and OCTEON Fusion processors.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.