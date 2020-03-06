Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domain Name Fraud: Facebook sues Namecheap and Whoisguard

In October 2019, the company filed a similar lawsuit against domain name registrar OnlineNIC and its privacy/proxy service ID Shield.

Domain Name Fraud: Facebook sues Namecheap and Whoisguard
Facebook says it regularly tracks and takes action against suspicious and misleading domains and apps that are often used for phishing, fraud and scams. Image Credit: Flickr

Facebook said Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit against Namecheap, a domain name registrar, as well as its proxy service, Whoisguard for registering domain names, or web addresses, that pretended to be affiliated with the social media giant.

Whoisguard, registered or used 45 domain names such as instagrambusinesshelp.com, facebo0k-login.com, and whatsappdownload.site that impersonated Facebook and its services, making them appear legitimate and confuse people, Christen Dubois, Director and Associate General Counsel, IP Litigation at Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook often collaborates with domain name registrars and privacy/proxy service to take down the malicious domains but Whoisguard declined to cooperate in the case. "We sent notices to Whoisguard between October 2018 and February 2020, and despite their obligation to provide information about these infringing domain names, they declined to cooperate," the social networking giant said.

Facebook says it regularly tracks and takes action against suspicious and misleading domains and apps that are often used for phishing, fraud and scams. In October 2019, the company filed a similar lawsuit against domain name registrar OnlineNIC and its privacy/proxy service ID Shield.

"We don't want people to be deceived by these web addresses, so we've taken legal action. Our goal is to create consequences for those who seek to do harm and we will continue to take legal action to protect people from domain name fraud and abuse," Facebook said.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Google launches new podcast series for app and game enthusiasts

Google has launched the Apps, Games, Insights podcast series for developers, business decision-makers and enthusiasts in the apps and games industry. The podcast series will bring together the latest insights, stories, and learnings from i...

Paris Marathon postponed until October 18 due to coronavirus

Paris, Mar 6 AFP The Paris Marathon, scheduled for April 5 with 60,000 registered runners, has been postponed until October 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak, race organisers told AFP in a statement Thursday. Last weekends half-marathon in...

Senators edge Isles, tighten East wild-card race

Anthony Duclair scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period Thursday night for the host Ottawa Senators, who dealt another blow to the playoff hopes of the struggling Islanders by beating New York 4-3. Connor Brown, Mikkel Boedker an...

Mbappe gives timely reminder of stunning talent as doubts about PSG future re-emerge

Paris, Mar 6 AFP This week has seen new doubts raised about Kylian Mbappes long-term future at Paris Saint-Germain, but the World Cup winner also underlined how vital he is to his club as they prepare for a make-or-break Champions League da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020