Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

As a member of the program, Infosys will offer end-to-end smart stadiums, smart venues, and smart event management solutions that are secure and interoperable to release immediate operational efficiencies.

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces
According to Infosys, building managers can achieve significant savings in space utilization, energy, and water consumption, reduction in net carbon footprint, and better user experience by deploying SPACE solutions. Image Credit: Flickr

Infosys has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program designed to fast-track the transformation of smart cities with greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability.

As a member of the program, Infosys will offer end-to-end smart stadiums, smart venues, and smart event management solutions that are secure and interoperable to release immediate operational efficiencies, Infosys said in a statement on Tuesday.

Utilizing cutting-edge connectivity and compute technologies from Qualcomm Technologies and Smart Spaces solution from Infosys, facilities managers of stadiums and venues can reimagine the physical spaces by enabling the next generation fan experience, improved energy efficiencies, increased people productivity, and differentiated user experiences through seamless connectivity, the company said.

Build upon Infosys' proprietary SCALE (Sustainable-Connected-Affordable-Livable-Experiential) framework for smart spaces, the Smart Spaces solution offers a rich set of features for building and resource management, physical assets management and occupants' safety and security solution.

According to Infosys, building managers can achieve significant savings in space utilization, energy, and water consumption, reduction in net carbon footprint, and better user experience by deploying SPACE solutions.

"Physical spaces are the latest in adopting digital transformation. We are excited to join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces to ecosystem partners building devices with Qualcomm Technologies' edge compute solutions, with its cutting edge processors and connectivity solutions including 5G," said Corey Glickman, Vice President, and Head - Strategic Design Consulting at Infosys.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Financial stories - March 10

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Biden wins hard-fought Michigan, deals major blow to Sanders

Joe Biden decisively won Michigans Democratic primary on Tuesday, seizing a key battleground state that helped propel Bernie Sanders insurgent candidacy four years ago. The former vice presidents victory there, as well as in Missouri and Mi...

Chinese city in Hubei reverses relaxation policy, to continue transport ban

Qianjiang city in Chinas Hubei province said on Wednesday it will continue with strict transportation bans, revoking a policy of relaxation that was announced on Tuesday.The city said in an announcement on WeChat that it will continue to im...

Aldridge scores 24 in return to rally Spurs past Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 24 points, nine of them in a pivotal late-game stretch, as the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 119-109 on Tuesday and snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs trailed by five point...

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad.Mainland China had 24 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, the Nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020