Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Infosys has joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program designed to fast-track the transformation of smart cities with greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety, and sustainability.

As a member of the program, Infosys will offer end-to-end smart stadiums, smart venues, and smart event management solutions that are secure and interoperable to release immediate operational efficiencies, Infosys said in a statement on Tuesday.

Utilizing cutting-edge connectivity and compute technologies from Qualcomm Technologies and Smart Spaces solution from Infosys, facilities managers of stadiums and venues can reimagine the physical spaces by enabling the next generation fan experience, improved energy efficiencies, increased people productivity, and differentiated user experiences through seamless connectivity, the company said.

Build upon Infosys' proprietary SCALE (Sustainable-Connected-Affordable-Livable-Experiential) framework for smart spaces, the Smart Spaces solution offers a rich set of features for building and resource management, physical assets management and occupants' safety and security solution.

According to Infosys, building managers can achieve significant savings in space utilization, energy, and water consumption, reduction in net carbon footprint, and better user experience by deploying SPACE solutions.

"Physical spaces are the latest in adopting digital transformation. We are excited to join the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces to ecosystem partners building devices with Qualcomm Technologies' edge compute solutions, with its cutting edge processors and connectivity solutions including 5G," said Corey Glickman, Vice President, and Head - Strategic Design Consulting at Infosys.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.