Left Menu
Development News Edition

Google establishes COVID-19 fund to support extended workforce

The COVID-19 fund is the latest in the series of steps the search giant has taken to ensure continued support to its workforce.

Google establishes COVID-19 fund to support extended workforce
Through this fund, Google will support its extended workforce by compensating them for their normal working hours if they can’t come into work for these reasons. Image Credit: ANI

As the coronavirus epidemic shows no signs of slowing down, search giant Google has taken a slew of measures including setting up a 24-hour incident response team to stay in sync with the World Health Organization, remote working for employees, protecting people from misinformation, supporting relief efforts, among others.

On Tuesday, the company said it is establishing a COVID-19 fund that will enable all its temporary staff and vendors, globally, to take paid sick leave if they have potential symptoms of COVID-19, or can't come into work because they're quarantined. Through this fund, Google will support its extended workforce by compensating them for their normal working hours if they can't come into work for these reasons.

We know it's an uncertain time and everyone is navigating a lot of ambiguity right now. As we all do so, we want to help everyone in our workforce prioritize their health and the health of our communities. We are carefully monitoring the situation and will continue to assess any adjustments needed over the coming months.

Google

Last week, Google announced that the members of its extended workforce who are affected by reduced office schedules (such as closed cafes resulting from offices moving to work-from-home arrangements) will be compensated for the time they would have worked. The COVID-19 fund is the latest in the series of steps the search giant has taken to ensure continued support to its workforce through the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new fund will also cover last week's commitment relating to reduced office schedules, Adrienne Crowther, Google's director of extended workforce, wrote in a blog post.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

One year after mosque massacre, New Zealand is fighting rising hate

Days before the first anniversary of a shooting in Christchurch that killed 51 Muslim worshippers, a post appeared on an encrypted messaging app showing a balaclava-clad man outside one of the attacked mosques with a threat and a gun emoji....

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL for adequate measures to combat coronavirus

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirusA bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Min...

One year after mosque massacre, New Zealand is fighting rising hate

Days before the first anniversary of a shooting in Christchurch that killed 51 Muslim worshippers, a post appeared on an encrypted messaging app showing a balaclava-clad man outside one of the attacked mosques with a threat and a gun emoji....

ANALYSIS-What gave Biden the edge over Sanders? Five takeaways

Joe Biden was quickly declared the winner in nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho on Tuesday, giving him perhaps unstoppable momentum toward winning the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. President Donald Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020