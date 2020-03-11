Kenya's fifth undersea fiber optic cable 'DARE1' lands in Mombasa

Kenya has received its fifth undersea fiber optic cable at the coast of Mombasa on Monday, according to a news report by Standard Digital.

Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE 1) becomes the fifth undersea cable broadband infrastructure to link Kenya with the rest of the world after SEACOM, East African Marine Cable System, Eastern African Submarine Cable System (EASsy) and Madagascar linked, Lion2.

'DARE1' delivers data speeds of 36-Terabytes, which is expected to be the fastest undersea cable in the country. The new fiber optic cable will help boost internet speeds in the country and also will reduce the cost of data. The cable links Djibouti, Mogadishu, Mombasa, and Bosaso.

Telkom Kenya's Managing Director of carrier services George Kebaso said, "DARE 1 not only brings an investment opportunity but unrivalled redundant international connection on newer technology as we seek to continuity for businesses."

DARE 1 uses a 3-fiber pair with a capacity of 36TB each which has a lifetime of 20 years and it covers 5400 kilometers, which took 45 days to lay down from Djibouti.

Now that the cable is in Mombasa, which holds a place as a regional hub in many ways, the remaining work will be done by Telkom Kenya which involves laying and managing the fiber optic cable inland.

After the remaining work is done, the 36TB fiber optic cable is expected to be ready for the market in the next few months.

