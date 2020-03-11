Left Menu
Development News Edition

Department to ensure smaller players gain entry into ICT sector

Briefing the committee, Nkuna said Cabinet approved the ICT White Paper that deals with spectrum after taking a decision in 2016 that the ICT market could no longer be left in its current state.

Department to ensure smaller players gain entry into ICT sector
Nkuna said the White Paper proposed the establishment of what is called a “Wireless Open Access Network”. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Communication and Digital Technologies is committed to driving universal access to spectrum to ensure consumers can afford to communicate and that smaller players gain entry into the ICT sector.

Robert Nkuna, the department's Director-General, said this when he, officials and Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana appeared before the Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communication at the Marks Building in Parliament on Wednesday.

"…we are committed to drive universal access and ensure that all South Africans have access to quality and affordable services and what we are doing now by licensing spectrum and reducing prices speaks to that.

"Two, we are committed to competition in such a way that we allow smaller operators to participate and play throughout the value chain of the sector," he said.

The release of the spectrum is expected to pave way for South Africa to migrate to higher speed wireless broadband – 5G – with all sectors of the economy bracing themselves for the disruption and opportunities that will be presented by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Briefing the committee, Nkuna said Cabinet approved the ICT White Paper that deals with spectrum after taking a decision in 2016 that the ICT market could no longer be left in its current state.

This is after studies done by Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (ICASA) and the Competition Commission found that while there were four major mobile players in the country, Vodacom was the biggest player as it owned the most ICT infrastructure across municipalities, followed by MTN and that other players like Cell C and Telkom often had to approach Vodacom to use its infrastructure, which made it difficult for them to compete.

"Recently, we have a situation whereby Cell C and Telkom have gone to the bigger [operators] to ask to use their infrastructure. So we have a situation where there are four companies that are supposed to be competing with each other but then the smaller ones have less infrastructure and have to go to the bigger one…"

He said the infrastructure issue presented a challenge whereby only the players with infrastructure will gain access to spectrum, once it is released.

Nkuna said the White Paper proposed a policy where, instead of licensing spectrum to one dominant player with them charging their own exclusive prices, "open access" is promoted in the "wholesale" form, with the regulator playing role in determining what prices all licensed players will pay.

"So this overall is what we are proposing in the White Paper. This is called openness and transparency. So we have been saying to the mobile operators that we need openness and transparency. What this means is that we see in the fiber environment – all the companies that are operating in that space are operating on an open-access basis.

"Now the question is that if we can do it in the fiber environment, why can't we do it in the wireless environment because the same industry is already operating on open access.

"Equal access and non-discrimination mean that you can't give something to one company and refuse to give to another company unless it is on the grounds that capacity is not available," he said.

Nkuna said the White Paper proposed the establishment of what is called a "Wireless Open Access Network".

"Now a wireless open-access network will be a wholesaler. So we then said that as one of the interventions to deal with the challenges that we have mentioned, there is a need for a wholesaler so that smaller companies can go to that wholesaler to gain access to infrastructure," he said.

He said the Wireless Open Access Network would be, according to the White Paper proposal, a private company modeled like signal distributor Sentech, which provides a signal to all broadcasters.

However, after an outcry of smaller players, an agreement was reached in July last year that there will be a hybrid model where a wholesaler will co-exist with other established and smaller players in the ICT sector.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

DCPCR asks school to allow student injured in Delhi riots to appear for exams later

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has directed a school here to ensure that a student who was shot in her right hand during the recent northeast Delhi riots be allowed to take her exams after she has healed. The directions...

Scindia among 9 BJP candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP on Wednesday named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh as it released a list of nine nominees for the election to 55 seats in the Upper House across 17 states on March 26. Scindias name was announce...

RBI continues to be net purchaser of dollars; buys USD 10.27 bn in Jan

The Reserve Bank of India RBI continued to be a net purchaser of the US dollar after it bought USD 10.27 billion in January on a net basis from the spot market, recent RBI data showed. In the reporting month, the RBI had bought USD 11.49 bi...

Canada creates C$1 billion fund to fight coronavirus, set to spend more

Canada is setting up a C1 billion 728 million fund to help its provinces combat a worsening coronavirus outbreak and is prepared to spend more money if necessary, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.The measures are the first to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020