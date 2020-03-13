Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Twitter facing outage today as users were not able to access the website and mobile application since today morning. Users were facing inconvenience as they are unable to access the micro-blogging website and not able to post or retweet.

Website outage metric platform "Downdetector" confirmed that Twitter did face an outage across India after 9 AM. When we tried to access the website, the error shown was, "Something went wrong, but don't fret — let's give it another shot."

Twitter's last outage was reported on February 17, 2019, which was for about 10 minutes.

Image Credit: Downdetector.in

The micro-blogging website is now accessible and users can Tweet and retweet as usual.

