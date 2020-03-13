Left Menu
Apple creates new online format for Worldwide Developers Conference 2020

The WWDC 2020 event will provide Apple’s entire global developer community and the next generation of app developers with the insights and tools needed to turn their ideas into a reality. 

Apple has also committed to donating USD1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format. Image Credit: ANI

Apple on Friday said its annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take on an entirely new online format due to ongoing health situation. The online event which is scheduled for June 2020 will bring a completely new online experience to millions of talented and creative developers around the world, the iPhone maker said.

"The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Apple has also committed to donating USD1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020's new online format.

The WWDC 2020 event will provide Apple's entire global developer community and the next generation of app developers with the insights and tools needed to turn their ideas into a reality. Developers will also get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, Apple said in a statement.

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering said, "With all of the new products and technologies we've been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big. I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms."

Earlier today Microsoft also announced that it has turned its annual Build developer conference into an online-only event in light of the global health emergency.

