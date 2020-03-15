Amazon re: MARS 2020 event canceled over COVID-19 concerns

re: MARS 2020, Amazon's global AI event dedicated to Machine Learning, Automation and Voice, Robotics, and Space has been canceled amid mounting concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event was scheduled to be held on June 16 -19 at the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Our top priority is the well-being of our employees, customers, partners, and event attendees. We have been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19, and after much consideration, we have made the decision to cancel re: MARS 2020," the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

According to the event's official website, all guests who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund of registration fees and the hotel rooms booked through the conference website will be canceled free of charge.

Amazon said it will explore other ways to engage the community, over the course of the coming weeks. The annual event convenes leaders and builders across industries together for immersive sessions with Amazon leaders and guest speakers, including visionary talks, interactive workshops, technical deep dives, roundtables, hands-on demos, networking events, and more.

