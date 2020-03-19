COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

In view of the ongoing developments with novel coronavirus outbreak, Google on Wednesday said it has paused upcoming releases for Chrome and Chrome OS to ensure it continues to be stable, secure, and work reliably for all.

"Due to adjusted work schedules at this time, we are pausing upcoming Chrome and Chrome OS releases. Our primary objectives are to ensure they continue to be stable, secure and work reliably for anyone who depends on them. We'll continue to prioritize any updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80," Google Chrome wrote in a blog post.

Due to adjusted work schedules, we're pausing upcoming Chrome & Chrome OS releases. Our goal is to ensure they continue to be stable, secure, & reliable for anyone who depends on them. We'll prioritize updates related to security, which will be included in Chrome 80. Stay tuned. — Chrome Developers (@ChromiumDev) March 18, 2020

Google on Wednesday updated stable channel to 80.0.3987.149 while Dev channel has been updated to 82.0.4085.12 for Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. In addition, it has released 80 (80.0.3987.149) for Android which will become available on Google Play over the next few weeks.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.