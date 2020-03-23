Left Menu
Move over Mi TV? New Redmi TV series to strengthen Xiaomi's dominance

Xiaomi is one of the biggest players in the smart TV market and its Mi TV series has a big hit in all the markets it is available in. But the company has been experimenting in the segment in recent times especially with the Redmi TVs, which are available in only selected markets for now.

Redmi TVs have been successful in the Chinese market and have almost the same features as Mi TV, just at even lower prices. In Xiaomi's smartphones as well, the Mi series has more premium products while the Redmi series lacks a bit on the build quality but delivers the latest technology at cheaper prices.

Coming back to the new smart TV, it will be launched with the much-awaited Redmi K30 Pro, according to a teaser posted by Redmi brand General Manager Lu Weibing on Weibo. The series already has 40-inch and 70-inch TVs and the new launch is expected to be of something between them.

The Chinese tech giant has earlier expressed intentions to bring Redmi TVs to other markets like India and that could happen soon. Just to give you a better picture of what's coming, the huge 70-inch Redmi TV is expected to cost just around Rs 38,000 in India. However, there is no timeline yet on when the series would launch in other markets.

The Mi TV series, however, might get more premium features when the Redmi TV series makes an entrance because Xiaomi's Mi series in the smartphone segment is known to undercut the likes of OnePlus, which also recently got into the TV business.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

