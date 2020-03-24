YouTube will stream in standard definition worldwide: Report

To reduce the stress on the internet infrastructure, YouTube will reportedly stream in standard definition worldwide for around a month.

A Bloomberg report notes that over the coming days, users will first see YouTube videos in standard definition. However, if they want, they will be able to choose higher definition. The policy has been already active in Europe.

The move comes after the European Commission urged major streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to lower their default streaming quality to help ease mass consumption during the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

