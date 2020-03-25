Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, WHO support global COVID-19 online hackathon

Major tech giants and health organisations have come together to find solutions to some of the challenges related to the current COVID-19 pandemic. The #BuildforCOVID19 is a global online hackathon for developers to build software solutions that drive social impact.

As the Devpost website notes, the suggested themes and challenge areas have been sourced through health partners including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and scientists at the Chan Zuckerberg bio hub. The hackathon is supported by companies including Facebook, Giphy, Microsoft, Pinterest, Slack, TikTok, Twitter, and WeChat, who will be sharing resources to support participants throughout the submission period.

Developers can register on the official Devpost website to participate. The late date of submission is March 30. Highlighted projects will be announced on April 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

