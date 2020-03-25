Left Menu
NVIDIA expands free virtual GPU software to support remote working

NVIDIA announced that it is expanding its free virtual GPU software (vGPU) evaluation to support those working from home amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

NVIDIA announced that it is expanding its free virtual GPU software (vGPU) evaluation to support those working from home amid COVID-19 pandemic. In an official press release, NVIDIA said that it is the free vGPU software evaluation will now be expanded from 128 to 500 licenses for 90 days at no cost.

NVIDIA is expanding the free licensing to all three tiers of vGPUs including NVIDIA Grid, NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Data Center Workstation and NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server software. The company is further providing free access to Parabricks software for 90 days to genomics researchers studying COVID-19. (ANI)

