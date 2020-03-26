Left Menu
Huawei unveils Sound X AI speaker

In addition to announcing the new P40 lineup, Huawei also announced the new Sound X AI speaker at its online launch event.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Huawei Sound X features a capsule design and is the company's first wireless speaker that aims to take on the Google Home or Amazon Echo. It has been co-developed by French audio brand Devialet.

One can tap their phone gently against the speaker to share music, calls, or movie audio. It features dual-woofer, 360-degree surround sound, and touch-support. Pricing and availability of the Huawei Sound X are yet to be announced.(ANI)

