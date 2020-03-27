Left Menu
Development News Edition

43 per cent SMBs to carry out remote hiring: Indeed survey

As more people begin to work from home and traditional workspaces are shifting to remote working, businesses are now preparing for the new norm and readying to tweak their HR policies, including the way they hire new talents.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 22:40 IST
43 per cent SMBs to carry out remote hiring: Indeed survey
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As more people begin to work from home and traditional workspaces are shifting to remote working, businesses are now preparing for the new norm and readying to tweak their HR policies, including the way they hire new talents. Job site Indeed released findings of its latest survey on the changing employer sentiments in response to COVID-19, highlighting 64 per cent of Indian businesses are ready or getting ready to shift their policies related to work-from-home or flexible work arrangements.

Three per cent of SMBs say they are well prepared, while 39 per cent of large businesses are gearing up for making the big shift. Recruitment has faced the greatest impact with 36 per cent of the surveyed businesses confirming they have temporarily suspended their hiring activities. 50 per cent of Indian businesses have already reduced embedded resources, such as contract workforce/freelancers. Meanwhile, 43 per cent of SMBs are likely to carry out remote hiring.

The survey was conducted on 150 employers of SMBs, large organizations and gig economy businesses across 10 cities in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases

Italys recorded 919 deaths from coronavirus on Friday, the highest daily toll anywhere in the world, while the number of confirmed cases eclipsed the total in China where the virus first emerged.Italy was the first Western country to introd...

IMF says world already in recession, emerging markets need $2.5 trillion

The coronavirus has already plunged the global economy into recession, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday, adding immense pressure on emerging markets suffering from lost commerce, reduced exports and massive capital ...

Coronavirus impact: IKEA grants 26 million euro to protect co-workers, supplier, customers

Swedish furniture giant IKEA on Friday announced a grant of 26 million euro to protect the health of communities, its co-workers, suppliers, and consumers impacted by the spread of coronavirus. In addition, IKEA Foundation, the firms philan...

Nilgai spotted in Noida amid lockdown; residents, Twitterati surprised

Just two days into the COVID-19 lockdown, a Nilgai, or Blue Bull, was spotted roaming on a once-teeming thoroughfare outside a popular shopping mall here on Friday, taking residents and Twitterati by surprise. While locals claimed that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020