TikTok comes up with 'Ghar Baitho India' campaign to promote creativity during lockdown

As the world is coming together to prevent the spread of coronavirus and multiple countries, including India, have imposed nationwide lockdown to keep their citizens at home, viral video app TikTok has come up with a unique #GharBaithoIndia campaign to encourage people to utilise their creativity while practising self-isolation. The unique campaign brings people closer through social media, in these testing times which require distancing, and aims at bringing out the creativity of the people and at the same time encouraging others to hone their skills.

The campaign has seen massive engagement from general users and celebrities alike. TikTok users have been uploading unique recipes, their home-workout routine and even glimpses of them working from home due to the lockdown.

Popular Bollywood celebrities and TikTok creators such as Kajol Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rannvijay Singh, Karanveer Bohra, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sejal Kumar, among others have shared their moments of fun, leisure and learning from daily life during the lockdown. A total of 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The centre and all state governments have asked the people to refrain from venturing outside of their houses during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

