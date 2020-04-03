Left Menu
Facebook removed 180 accounts over coordinated inauthentic behaviour in March 2020

In its latest transparency report on coordinated inauthentic behaviour (CIB), Facebook revealed it took down 180 accounts from its platform for flouting the norms.

03-04-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the official blog notes, 170 Instagram Accounts, 160 Pages, and 1 Group were also removed for engaging in activities such as fake engagement, spam, and artificial amplification to influence public opinion in the month of March.

Facebook removed 51 accounts, 9 Pages, and 9 Instagram accounts originating in France. 81 accounts, 82 Pages, 1 Group, and 76 Instagram accounts were removed from Egypt for activities attempting to conceal their identities. Russia, Ghana, Nigeria have also been named for carrying out CIB against the US through 49 Facebook accounts, 69 Pages, and 85 Instagram accounts. (ANI)

