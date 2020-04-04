Left Menu
Development News Edition

Short video app VMate's new corona games raise awareness, emerge as lockdown stress-buster

VMate, a short video platform, has rolled out a slew of initiatives since the outbreak of the coronavirus to raise awareness and benefit its users.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:35 IST
Short video app VMate's new corona games raise awareness, emerge as lockdown stress-buster
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

VMate, a short video platform, has rolled out a slew of initiatives since the outbreak of the coronavirus to raise awareness and benefit its users. The application roped in qualified doctors and medical professionals to furnish authentic corona-related information and bust myths around the same and later launched a #21DaysChallenge to benefit those who are fighting boredom in the prevailing lockdown situation.

Going a notch further, the short video app has now launched a series of three innovative sticker-based games that aptly serves the dual purpose. One of these games is inspired by the decades-old but extremely popular Super Mario game, which most of us have definitely explored at some point during our growing upstage.

The flowers and mushrooms that acted as Power-Ups in the Mario game have been replaced with masks and sanitizers - the most essential ammunition in the fight against the virus. And the 'Mario' has been replaced with a tweaked version of the mascot for the short video platform, Vivi. Holding an anti-corona flag, Vivi has been converted into an anti-corona mascot. To play the game, creators have to simply select the sticker. Once the game begins, the player's head movement before the mobile screen controls the movement of the mascot, which has to jump over the viruses to prevent them from touching.

And while jumping over the viruses, the players also have to ensure that they collect as many masks and sanitisers as possible. Survival in the game is directly proportional to the number of masks and sanitizers acquired. The song featured as the background score is foot-tapping and advises all to greet each other only with the Namaste gesture. The other game launched is a quiz, wherein the players are asked questions related to coronavirus pandemic. The questions cover aspects such as Dos and Don'ts and other generic information like "who is more vulnerable to the virus - young or old". All the questions come with three answer options, and the players have to respond with a particular hand gesture before their mobile screens. One who answers the questions correctly are adjudged the real corona warriors.

And the third game is a list where a player is confronted with several viruses on the mobile screen. The players need to initiate a head movement to equip themselves with a virtual mask. Once the players don the mask, the viruses get killed. With these AI-integrated games, the short video app is offering a smart way to keep the users entertained and at the same time get awareness related to the pandemic that has gripped even the most developed nations across the world.

It has come as a boon and stressbuster for those who are adhering to the social distancing guidelines and remaining confined inside their homes. The games have been received well by the users soon after their launch on the platform. A #CoronaGame hashtag is being run on the app to maximise the reach of the games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Peruvian lawmakers approve bill to allow 25% pension funds withdrawn

Peruvian lawmakers have approved a law that allows citizens to withdraw up to 25 of their holdings in private pension funds to provide an extra source of liquidity during a nationwide shutdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus.The law, ...

PCB to continue paying salaries to players on payroll

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday said it would continue to pay the salaries of around 220 professional players on its payroll at least until June 30. The PCB said in a statement that it takes the welfare of its staff and cricketers ve...

3 Taliban militants killed in bomb blast in Aghanistan

At least three militants affiliated to the Taliban died when a bomb planted by them went off in Afghanistans central Ghor province, the Afghan government announced on Saturday.The dead Taliban members planted the bomb to target security and...

OPEC meeting postponed until Thursday: Azerbaijan

A special meeting to discuss output cuts between OPEC and other major oil producers including Russia has been postponed until Thursday, energy-rich Azerbaijan saidThe meeting has been postponed until April 9, energy ministry spokeswoman Zam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020