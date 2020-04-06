Left Menu
TCL launches wireless earphones with heart-rate monitor

TCL has introduced its first wireless earphones with heart rate monitoring for real-time readings, in addition to introducing its 10 Series smartphones.

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

TCL has introduced its first wireless earphones with heart rate monitoring for real-time readings, in addition to introducing its 10 Series smartphones. The ACTV200BT uses a multi-sensor system that is built into the acoustic tube of the right earpiece for reading heart rate in real-time, the official release notes.

The earphones are sweat and water-resistant and can be paired with third-party apps. Other features include passive noise isolation, up to 14 hours of playtime, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and fast charging. TCL ACTV200BT comes in Copper Dust and Copper Ash colour choices. It will be available in Europe and the US starting Q1, 2020 at USD 79.99. (ANI)

