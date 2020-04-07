Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook rolls out new data tools to measure COVID-19 spread

After Google, Facebook is also rolling out new data-focused tools to help health workers track and combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | California | Updated: 07-04-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 22:34 IST
Facebook rolls out new data tools to measure COVID-19 spread
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

After Google, Facebook is also rolling out new data-focused tools to help health workers track and combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

As the official blog notes, the new tools include three new types of Disease Prevention Maps for forecasting and protective measures, and a prompt for people in the US to participate in a voluntary survey which is designed to identify COVID-19 hotspots earlier.

The new types of maps include co-location maps to understand where COVID-19 cases may appear next, movement range trends show whether people are staying near home or visiting many parts of town, and social connectedness index shows friendships across states and countries to help epidemiologists forecast the likelihood of disease spread, as well as areas hardest hit by COVID-19 might seek support.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Seven COVID-19 hotspots identified in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the government has identified seven COVID-19 hotspots in the state and is chalking out a plan to restrict the virus within those areas. The chief minister said flower growers and bi...

Priest takes 'drive-in' confessions as coronavirus spreads in Poland

A priest in Poland has started taking confession from the faithful in the parking lot of his church in the Polish capital Warsaw, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts one of the most hallowed rituals for Roman Catholics in the run up to Eas...

Largest supermoon of 2020 rises on a world battling COVID-19

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky on Tuesday over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide. If the moon is within 10 of ...

Taiwan tells agencies not to use Zoom on security grounds

Taiwans cabinet has told government agencies to stop using Zoom Video Communications Incs conferencing app, the latest blow to the company as it battles criticism of its booming platform over privacy and security. Zooms daily users balloone...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020