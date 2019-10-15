International Development News
SDG 3.4: Mother, Not Patient!

The age-old adage – As Mother as Child – is now being vindicated in scientific researches throughout the world. There are various researches to suggest that the positive thinking and positive ambience are boons for the mother's health and holistic development of the fetus while negative thinking and tension cause adverse effects. Besides, the communities throughout the globe have inherited various cultural practices to promote positive thinking and pleasant ambience for 'To Be Mothers' since the day of the 'good news'.

However, the gradual deterioration in the ambience of positive thinking caused by urbanization, nuclear families and modern lifestyle adversely affect the health and well-being of pregnant women. These along with profiteering among healthcare professionals are leading to an alarming rise in cesarean deliveries which are destroying the health of 'To Be Mothers' and future generations. The mistreatment of pregnant women starts from the day they are registered as 'patient' as thereafter they are treated as patient till delivery including verbal and physical abuse in the labour room. Besides posing direct hurdles in achieving SDG 3.4 and SDG 5.6 adopted by the United Nations for 2030, these inhuman practices also, create obstacles for other SDGs closely linked with the holistic well-being of women.

Devdiscourse firmly believes that the sufferings of the 'To Be Mothers' could be minimized and happiness increased in their lives through positive discourse and sensitization of various stakeholders associated with maternal healthcare. In pursuance to its responsibility as a global media platform, Devdiscourse in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidlaya (a public university in the Indian state of Haryana) launched a global communication campaign – Mother, Not Patient! - at 2 pm on Tuesday, 15th October 2019 with a vision to minimise sufferings of 'To Be Mothers' and increase happiness in their lives.

The Live Discourse – SDG 3.4: Mother, Not Patient! is part of the campaign for catalyzing objective discourse. Here you can participate by posting comments, pictures, cartoons, sketches and videos. Besides, you can also send us news and contribute in the form of articles, blogs, researches and memoirs. After required editorial review, they will be published on Devdiscourse and also on Live Discourse.

India | Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 17-10-2019 22:58 IST Created: 15-10-2019 12:24 IST
SDG 3.4: Mother, Not Patient!

Mother, Not Patient! Image Credit: Devdiscourse

10:58 PMThere are various researches throughout the world to suggest that the positive thinking, positive ambience and positive communication act as a boon for the maternal health and holistic development of the fetus while negative thinking and tension cause adverse effects. In a recent study published on 9th October 2019 the WHO came out with more shocking facts about sufferings of pregnant women. According to the report, the women are often mocked, abused, tortured and even slapped in the delivery room by healthcare professionals during delivery pain. Also Read: Mother, Not Patient! Why the Campaign?

1:23 PM“Though I was prepared for cesarean delivery, I opted and successfully delivered twin girls through normal delivery. In future, I will advise my daughters to go for normal delivery," said Prof. Ipshita Bansal, Dean, Academic Affairs, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), a public university in the Indian state of Haryana. READ MORE

1:52 PMDevdiscourse, an online global media platform is slated to launch 'Mother, Not Patient!' a global communication campaign in collaboration with the Department of Social Work, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Sonepat (India) on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The campaign will be launched at the university campus. Read more...

17-10-2019 10:58:34 PM

There are various researches throughout the world to suggest that the positive thinking, positive ambience and positive communication act as a boon for the maternal health and holistic development of the fetus while negative thinking and tension cause adverse effects. In a recent study published on 9th October 2019 the WHO came out with more shocking facts about sufferings of pregnant women. According to the report, the women are often mocked, abused, tortured and even slapped in the delivery room by healthcare professionals during delivery pain. 

16-10-2019 01:23:38 PM

"Though I was prepared for cesarean delivery, I opted and successfully delivered twin girls through normal delivery. In future, I will advise my daughters to go for normal delivery," said Prof. Ipshita Bansal, Dean, Academic Affairs, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), a public university in the Indian state of Haryana. 

 

15-10-2019 01:52:01 PM

Devdiscourse, an online global media platform is slated to launch 'Mother, Not Patient!' a global communication campaign in collaboration with the Department of Social Work, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Sonepat (India) on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The campaign will be launched at the university campus.

