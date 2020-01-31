WMSS 2020: Manish Khandelwal talks about importance of plastic waste management

Indus Exposium has organized the second edition of the Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020 between January 30 and 31, and Devdiscourse is the media partner of the event. On the 2nd day of the summit, Manish Khandelwal, General Manager of GAIL India talked extensively on Plastic Waste Management and Recycling. He said about the plastic waste generation in India, Global annual plastic production has increased from 0.35 to 335 million metric tonnes (MMT) between 1950 to 2016. Another estimate of global plastic consumption suggests that 8,300 MMT of virgin plastic have been produced to date.

Manish Khandelwal also talked about how Indore became the cleanest city of India and "removed 100 percent human intervention in waste segregation and installed automatic robotic segregation machines."

From being placed 149th in a cleanliness ranking of India's cities in 2014, Indore Municipal Corporation climbed to the 25th position in 2016, and then to the top in 2017.

Khandelwal also mentioned how through 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' (Clean India Program) government has put a lot of emphasis on making India cleaner. "If we call for litter-free India, all the problems will be solved," said Khandelwal.

GAIL is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in India.

Also Read: WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.