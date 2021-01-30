Farm Laws and the Fallout: Perspectives and Viewpoints - Farmers not showing up to take COVID-19 vaccine at Tikri border: Report

5:55 PM It has been three days the vaccination camps were set at farmers' protesting border Tikri-Bahadurgarh border but farmers don't yet seem to agree to take COVID-19 jab, The Tribune said in a report.It added that no farmer at the Tikri border has shown up at the vaccination camp till the second day, which has forced the health authorities to plan to conduct awareness campaigns against COVID-19 at the site. “We have been contacting farmers for vaccination, but they refuse to take jab. They often claim that the COVID-19 pandemic is nothing but a conspiracy of the Centre to divert the public attention,” The Tribune quoted an official in its report. Commenting on the issue, a senior BKU leader Purushottam Singh Gill said, "the issue will be discussed in the next meeting of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha to take a final call in this regard."

2:24 PM Closed for a long period of time due to farmers' protests, the Tikri and Singhu borders remained closed on Friday, the Delhi Traffic police shared the update on its Twitter. However, at the Ghazipur border, NH 24 will remain open for those heading to Ghaziabad from Delhi. Traffic AlertThe following borders are closed for traffic movement:Ghazipur Border Singhu Border, Harewali Border, Mangesh Border ,Dhansa Border and Tikri Border are closed for traffic movement.COVID PRECAUTIONS :WEAR MASK, MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING, KEEP HAND HYGIENE. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 19, 2021

1:55 PM "If the new laws provide us with the option of selling our crops in a distant place at a better price, it bears no meaning for us. We are small farmers. We cannot take our small produce to distant cities to sell to a private player who may offer a better price than the minimum support price (MSP) that the government pays us. How shall we arrange vehicles to transport? Uncertainties are involved in such an arrangement. Once we park our paddy at their places, we are at their mercy. We do not know what type of bargain they would make with us. Shall they take whatever produces we give them, or will be choosy on the quality? In case they deny buying our produces what can we do? We cannot again bring them back to our villages; distress sell would be the only option," says Rabindra Senapati, a farmer from Puri district of Odisha, in a column by Pradeep Baisakh published in Outlook India. In the column, Baisakh explains problems faced by farmers of Odisha by quoting various stakeholders and argues how new farm laws could negatively impact farmers in the state. Read the full article here

1:15 PM Ahead of a scheduled visit of the American Senator Lloyd Austin to India between March 19-21, the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations has reportedly urged Austin to uphold the issues of "democratic values and human rights" in his discussion with the Indian counterparts. Senator Robert Menendez, the Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee wrote in a letter, “getting the US-India partnership right is critical to addressing 21st-century challenges, and that includes urging the Indian government to uphold democratic values and human rights,” to Austin. Expressing concern about the "crackdown" on farmers' protests, he added, "the Indian government’s ongoing crackdown on farmers peacefully protesting new farming laws and corresponding intimidation of journalists and government critics only underscores the deteriorating situation of democracy in India.”

0:48 PM "The farmer is the salt of the earth. About 70 percent of Indians are directly or indirectly engaged in agriculture. Without them, the whole of India will starve. But for the last three decades, the farmers are suffering a lot. Many have ended their lives to protest the sheer insensitive attitude of the authorities. The non-violent satyagraha of the farmers against the farm laws is the Salt Satyagraha of our time. It is a non-violent protest against the state, its authoritarian laws, dishonesty, distrust and the megalomaniacal demeanour of contemporary India’s leaders," writes K Aravindakashan, a Malayalam novelist and the author of Gandhiyude Jeevitavum Darshanavum, a study of Gandhi, in an opinion piece published by The Indian Express. In the article, he argues that the farmers' protest is similar to the historic Salt March led by Mahatama Gandhi. Read the full article here

0:16 PM Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has said he was talking ''unofficially'' to the agitating farmers and the government to press for an early solution to the stalemate over the contentious agri laws, adding there was a growing understanding within the two sides that a resolution needs to be found at the earliest, PTI reported on Thursday.Malik, who hails from Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, asserted the issue of farmers needs to be resolved soon else it will damage the BJP in Western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. He also expressed regret that ''no one has uttered even a single word'' at the death of agitating farmers during the over 100-day protest by them.''I am talking unofficially to both the sides pressing for an early solution. There is a growing understanding within the farmer community that a solution needs to be found at the earliest as well as the government,'' Malik told NDTV.

10:08 AM Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Naresh Tikait suggested the names of Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, and JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi as mediators between the protesting farmers and the government on the newly proposed farm laws, PTI reported on Thursday.Showing willingness on the proposal of mediating between farmers and government, K C Tyagi said, "if any suggestion from the government comes in this regard, I am willing to play such a role."

5:16 PM The Jai Kisan Andolan on Thursday launched an ''MSP Loot Calculator'', which will calculate the losses incurred by farmers when forced to sell crops below the minimum support price, PTI reported. According to Avik Saha, the national convenor of Jai Kisan Andolan - a nationwide movement dedicated to farmers' rights, the calculator would be sharing new data every day showcasing the losses faced by farmers in different parts of the country in association with the sale of the variety of crops that they grow.''Its purpose is to expose the false propaganda of the government that the farmer is getting the MSP announced by the government,'' Saha said.New findings by the loot calculator about different crops in different states and the losses incurred by farmers will now be shared daily on Jai Kisan Andolan's social media pages, he added.

3:35 PM The hashtag #300DeathsAtProtest is trending on Twitter as people paid tribute to those who have died during the protests. Several Twitter users have reacted to the trend by lending support and paying tributes to the dead farmers, however, no official data on deaths at the protests have been released yet. A Twitter account 'Kisan Ekta Morcha' started the hashtag on the death toll and called the sacrifice 'a wake-up call'. More than 300 Farmers Sacrificed their Lives during the Protest & still no affect on the Modi Government!!Wake Up Call for All BJP Supporters to stop the injust. #300DeathsAtProtestpic.twitter.com/aUSl23S22T — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) March 18, 2021Taking a jab at the government, the nine-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam also followed the trend and tweeted about the center's silence on the matter.Yes. This is true that #300DeathsAtProtest. Our leaders still silent. They only see Myanmar crisis, not their own crisis. — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) March 18, 2021Another Twitter user Amaan Bali also paid homage to farmers. 300 Farmers have died in the world’s longest & largest protest. The government of India is in denial about protests & aims to derail the protests using its media machinery. Here is approx break down of 298 farmers Punjab-255Haryana-29UP- 12Rajasthan- 2#300DeathsAtProtest — Amaan (@amaanbali) March 18, 2021