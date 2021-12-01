Left Menu

Where there is a will there is a way: Chidambaram on Centre's 'no record' on farmers deaths reply

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha SKM on Wednesday also condemned the Centres response in Parliament on compensation to the kin of farmers, who died during the protest against three agriculture laws, and reiterated its demand for financial assistance to the families of those deceased.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday hit out at the Centre for its reply in Parliament that the government has ''no record'' of farmers' deaths during the farm laws agitation, and said ''where there is a will there is a way''.

To a question on whether the government proposes to provide financial assistance to the kin of farmers who died during the farm laws agitation, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, in a written reply in Lok Sabha, said, ''the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise.'' Hitting out at the government, Chidambaram tweeted that the government said it has ''no record'' of farmers' deaths during the farmers' agitation.

''For a start, the government could ask Shri Amarinder Singh about the number of farmers' deaths (220) compiled by the Punjab government under Shri Amarinder Singh. Next, government could ask the Minister of Information to scan old newspapers and pick out news stories reporting the deaths of farmers in states,'' the former Union minister said.

Finally, the government could ask the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to furnish its list and verify the names in the villages, the Congress leader said.

''Where there is a will there is a way,'' he asserted. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday also condemned the Centre's response in Parliament on compensation to the kin of farmers, who died during the protest against three agriculture laws, and reiterated its demand for financial assistance to the families of those deceased.

