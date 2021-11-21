Left Menu

Withdrawal of cases, compensation for those who died in farm protests on agenda: Tikait

Withdrawal of cases, compensation for those who died in farm protests on agenda: Tikait
Compensation for the farmers who lost their lives, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the protests and other issues of farmers will be on the agenda in the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) meeting, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday. "Farm laws have been repealed. The agenda will be to discuss other issues including the withdrawal of cases against us. We will discuss the issue of farmers who died during the protest. I will go to Lucknow today for the mahapanchayat tomorrow," Tikait told media persons.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha is holding a meeting at the Singhu border on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020, namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. However, following Prime Minister Modi's announcement repealing three farm laws, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers' agitation has not ended.

Tikait said that issues like cases against farmers, electricity bills, MSP guarantees need to be resolved before the conclusion of the agitation.

