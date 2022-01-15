Left Menu

Tennis-Barty feels weight of home hopes at Australian Open

They're trying to do that thing over and over and over, do the right things and give themselves the chance." Barty has sent Australia into a frenzy by going deep in the tournament over the past three years but ended up leaving them wanting more. A quarter-finalist in 2019, Barty tore through the draw in 2020 but suffered a surprise semi-final loss to eventual winner Sofia Kenin.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 12:18 IST
Tennis-Barty feels weight of home hopes at Australian Open
Ash Barty Image Credit: Twitter(@ashbarty)

World number one Ash Barty will once again bear the brunt of her nation's hopes for a home champion at the Australian Open, promising only she will give her "best crack" at ending the 44-year drought.

Having claimed her second major title at Wimbledon last year, Barty will be under huge pressure to deliver at the year's first Grand Slam, where no Australian has won since Chris O'Neil claimed the women's title in 1978 at Kooyong. "I can't do any more than I can try. That's all I can do. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen," the 25-year-old told reporters at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

"I just have to hope that everyone understands that I'm giving it my best crack. It doesn't always work out exactly how you want to. "But you go about it the right way, you do the right things and try and give yourself the best chance, that's all you can do.

"That goes for all the other Aussies as well, everyone else in the draw. They're trying to do that thing over and over and over, do the right things and give themselves the chance." Barty has sent Australia into a frenzy by going deep in the tournament over the past three years but ended up leaving them wanting more.

A quarter-finalist in 2019, Barty tore through the draw in 2020 but suffered a surprise semi-final loss to eventual winner Sofia Kenin. She was in imperious form last year until overhauled in three sets in the quarter-finals by unheralded Czech Karolina Muchova, one of the bigger shocks of the tournament.

"I've had some pretty tough lessons, but also some incredible moments (in Australia)," said Barty, who faces a tricky opening round against qualifier Lesia Tsurenko, a former U.S. Open quarter-finalist. "Hopefully that puts me in good stead, for another year, another crack here, and we just keep going."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022