Our work has just begun; National Education Policy has to be implemented equally effectively: PM Modi at conclave on school education.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Much anticipated negotiations between Afghanistans warring parties are likely to be contentious, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Friday, but are the only way forward if Afghans are to find peace after decades of relentless confl...
Myanmar on Friday reimposed its toughest measures so far to control the spread of the coronavirus, banning travel out of the countrys biggest city, Yangon, and grounding all domestic flights. Both measures, announced just hours before takin...
So far marks and marksheet dominated learning-based education in our country PM Modi at conclave....
Serena Williams will have just two weeks to shake off the disappointment of a semi-final loss in the U.S. Open and resume her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on the claycourts at the French Open. The American great has r...