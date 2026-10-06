“Even I could be detained if I violate rules": Suvendu Adhikari on AJUP chief Humayun Kabir’s detention

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reacted to the detention of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir, stating that election rules apply equally to all public representatives and that entering booths outside one's designated area invites action by the Election Commission. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Adhikari emphasised that security cover does not grant immunity to politicians to interfere in polling operations outside their designated booths.

"Today even I... they could detain me as well. We have security covers, right? We are protectees—MLAs, MPs, ministers, the Chief Minister, everyone. Are they permitted to go outside [their designated] booth? He went outside of his booth and caused interference," Adhikari said. Underlining that election oversight rests strictly with the poll panel and not the state machinery, the CM added, "The Election Commission's rules apply in Nandigram and Rejinagar, right? The state government has no role in this. If you have any questions, ask the police observer in Rejinagar. If you have any questions, ask the CEO or the Election Commission's representative in Calcutta."

Adhikari further said that he strictly abides by poll guidelines and avoids visiting areas outside his jurisdiction, said, "I voted at this booth. After voting, I will be staying a bit at my rented house and office here. I'll have some tea and head to Calcutta. If I go to another booth, they'll detain me there too. That's the law. Now if I go to another booth and say I'll attack the police, is the law weak here or what?" He further said that all developmental work carried out in Nandigram is credited to him and affirmed that he will remain a registered voter of the constituency till his last breath.

"All the development that has happened in Nandigram is because of me. I'll have more opportunities to work in the days ahead. I’m the CM, and I have declared that I'll be an MLA from Bhabanipur, and until my dying day, I will remain a voter of Nandigram ward. I will continue doing seva [service] and dedication here. My name is on this booth, and it will stay here for the foreseeable future. My name will be on the voter list for this booth for life." Earlier, Beldanga SDPO Anandjit Hore said that Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir was taken into custody for violating the law as polling continued for the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll.

"Humayun Kabir has been taken into custody because he violated the law," Hore said. Kabir was detained by Rejinagar Police from his party office in Murshidabad amid polling for the Assembly bypoll.

The SDPO said adequate police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel were deployed to handle the situation and maintain law and order during polling. "The situation is under control. Adequate police and CAPF forces are present to handle the situation," Hore added.

Earlier, Kabir cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll and alleged that police were interfering with the voting process at several booths. He also claimed that 64 people had been detained over the past two months. In West Bengal, bypolls are being held in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies. The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won from two constituencies in the State Assembly elections earlier this year and chose to retain the other seat.

The Rejinagar seat fell vacant following the resignation of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir, who had also secured victory from Nowda. (ANI)