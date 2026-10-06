Marine Le Pen pledges to push for lower French contribution to EU budget
French far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Tuesday that she would use EU budget talks to ask for France's net contribution to be reduced to €5 billion ($5.61 billion) if elected. She also said she would make proposals on France's pensions system in the coming weeks, and that multinational companies would be taxed based on the their share of sales made in France, in order to deal with companies using tax optimisation schemes to cut down on their tax bills.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)