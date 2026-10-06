Marine Le Pen pledges to push for lower French contribution to EU budget

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 14:14 IST
Marine Le Pen pledges to push for lower French contribution to EU budget

​French far-right ​leader ‌and presidential candidate ​Marine Le Pen said on ‌Tuesday that she would use EU budget talks to ask for ‌France's net contribution to be ‌reduced to €5 billion ($5.61 billion) if elected. She also said she would ⁠make ​proposals ⁠on France's pensions system in the coming ⁠weeks, and that multinational ​companies would be taxed based on ⁠the their share of sales ⁠made ​in France, in order to deal with companies using ⁠tax optimisation schemes to cut down ⁠on ⁠their tax bills.

($1 = 0.8906 euros)

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