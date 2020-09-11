HC declines to stay telecast of Sudharshan TV show 'Bindas Bol' on topic of entry of Muslims and Jamia alumni into civil services.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that students will study under a new curriculum drawn from the the National Education Policy when the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence in 2022, and asserted that the curriculum wil...
The Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.84 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA in a gold smuggling case in Kerala. In a statement, the ED said the attached ...
Maria Kolesnikovas decision to rip up her passport and risk prison rather than exile has burnished the musician-turned-politicians status as a hero to the mass protest movement against veteran Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.Dozen...
After resigning from the RJD, former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has written a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a slew of suggestions including an amendment in MGNREGA and some issues concerning his native Vaishal...