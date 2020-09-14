No one will be evicted as decision will be taken in consultation with Railways, Delhi government & Urban Development Ministry: Centre to SC.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
The West Bengal government has set a target to provide 55 lakh households in the state with tap water supply by March next year, a senior official said on Monday. He said the government has decided to provide tap water supply to at least 20...
Laboratories in Sweden and France have independently confirmed that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok, the German government said on Monday.Government spokesman Steffen Seibert also said s...
Main streets were less crowded as Indonesias capital began two weeks of social restrictions Monday to curb a rise of coronavirus infections that has pushed its critical-care hospital capacity to unsafe levels. Police at checkpoints imposed ...
The 40 billion sale of British chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp by Japans SoftBank is a disaster that will destroy its business model and should be blocked, Arms co-founder said on Monday.Struck overnight, the sale to the U.S. company just ...